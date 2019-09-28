Reviewing BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

Both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 0.00 N/A 0.44 33.98 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 5 2.76 N/A 0.14 43.48

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.