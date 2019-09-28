Reviewing BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 0.00 N/A 0.44 33.98 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 1.01 66.95M 0.42 67.20

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is trading at a lower P/E ratio than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 251,219,512.20% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $30.33, with potential upside of 16.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II on 9 of the 11 factors.