Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s results

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.90 N/A 0.33 39.48 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.14 N/A 0.21 29.38

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is currently more expensive than WisdomTree Investments Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 8 of the 10 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.