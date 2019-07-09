Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 12 14.69 N/A 0.33 38.71 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.36% and 35.03% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -2.31% 4.55% 6.65% 12.9% -0.9% 11.71%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was more bullish than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.