Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|12
|14.69
|N/A
|0.33
|38.71
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.36% and 35.03% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-0.08%
|0.48%
|4.05%
|10.45%
|-5.2%
|12.42%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-2.31%
|4.55%
|6.65%
|12.9%
|-0.9%
|11.71%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was more bullish than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.