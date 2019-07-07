Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 12 14.73 N/A 0.33 38.71 The India Fund Inc. 21 64.49 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and The India Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42% The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats The India Fund Inc.