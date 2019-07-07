Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|12
|14.73
|N/A
|0.33
|38.71
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|64.49
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and The India Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-0.08%
|0.48%
|4.05%
|10.45%
|-5.2%
|12.42%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-5.68%
|-0.15%
|6.34%
|-10.27%
|0.89%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats The India Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.