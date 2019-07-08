Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s results

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 12 14.69 N/A 0.33 38.71 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares. 0.05% are BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was more bullish than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.