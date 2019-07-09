Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s results

This is a contrast between BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|12
|14.69
|N/A
|0.33
|38.71
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.64
|N/A
|1.12
|12.54
Demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of New Mountain Finance Corporation is $15, which is potential 7.22% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.36% and 42.3%. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, New Mountain Finance Corporation has 10.46% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-0.08%
|0.48%
|4.05%
|10.45%
|-5.2%
|12.42%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.99%
|2.49%
|2.12%
|2.19%
|2.87%
|11.21%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
