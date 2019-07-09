Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s results

This is a contrast between BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 12 14.69 N/A 0.33 38.71 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.64 N/A 1.12 12.54

Demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of New Mountain Finance Corporation is $15, which is potential 7.22% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.36% and 42.3%. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, New Mountain Finance Corporation has 10.46% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.