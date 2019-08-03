Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s results

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.43 N/A 0.33 39.48 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.36% and 43.22%. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was more bullish than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.