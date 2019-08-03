Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s results

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.43
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.36% and 43.22%. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was more bullish than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
