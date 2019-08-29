Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust N/A 13 39.48 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s competitors.

Dividends

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s competitors beat BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.