Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|N/A
|13
|39.48
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
The rivals have a potential upside of 144.28%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s competitors.
Dividends
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust does not pay a dividend.
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s competitors beat BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.
