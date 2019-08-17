Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.90 N/A 0.33 39.48 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares. Insiders held 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.