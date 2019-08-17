Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.90
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares. Insiders held 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
