Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)’s results

Both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 15.02 N/A 0.33 39.48 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.79 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Garrison Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.05%. Comparatively, Garrison Capital Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has stronger performance than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 7 of the 7 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.