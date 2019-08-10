Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s results

Both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.66 N/A 0.33 39.48 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 41.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.