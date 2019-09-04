Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s results

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.62 N/A 0.33 39.48 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.29 N/A 0.71 19.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 6.36% and 22.19% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was less bullish than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.