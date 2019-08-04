Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s results

Both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.43 N/A 0.33 39.48 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.66 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.36% and 30.5%. Insiders owned 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was more bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.