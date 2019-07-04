Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)’s results

Since BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 12 14.84 N/A 0.33 38.71 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.44 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.05%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was more bullish than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.