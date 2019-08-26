Reviewing BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.16
|N/A
|0.36
|40.38
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|5.82
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.68% and 27.8% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-3.76%
|-0.65%
|-2.65%
|5.73%
|8.07%
|11.37%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 6 of the 8 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.
