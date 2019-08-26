Reviewing BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.16 N/A 0.36 40.38 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.82 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.68% and 27.8% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 6 of the 8 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.