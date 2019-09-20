Reviewing BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

Both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.23 N/A 0.36 40.38 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Comparatively, 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.