Reviewing BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

Both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.23
|N/A
|0.36
|40.38
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Comparatively, 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-3.76%
|-0.65%
|-2.65%
|5.73%
|8.07%
|11.37%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
