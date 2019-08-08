Reviewing BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.26 N/A 0.36 40.38 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.68% and 2.46%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has stronger performance than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.