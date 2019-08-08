Reviewing BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.26
|N/A
|0.36
|40.38
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.68% and 2.46%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-3.76%
|-0.65%
|-2.65%
|5.73%
|8.07%
|11.37%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has stronger performance than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
Summary
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
