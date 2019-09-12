Reviewing BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s results

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.26 N/A 0.36 40.38 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.76 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is presently more expensive than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 6.68% and 10.74% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.