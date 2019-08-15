Reviewing BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s results

Both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.32 N/A 0.36 40.38 Cohen & Steers Inc. 47 6.32 N/A 2.52 20.79

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Cohen & Steers Inc. Cohen & Steers Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cohen & Steers Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Analyst Ratings

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Cohen & Steers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of Cohen & Steers Inc. is $36, which is potential -30.73% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares and 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.