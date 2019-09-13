Reviewing BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.18 N/A 0.36 40.38 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.69 N/A 0.42 68.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Cannae Holdings Inc. Cannae Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.68% and 85.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.