Reviewing BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.25 N/A 0.36 40.38 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.74 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cannae Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust on 10 of the 10 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.