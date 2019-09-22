Reviewing BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 4.98 N/A 26.30 17.78 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 32 2.54 N/A 2.26 13.87

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Westwood Holdings Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.52 beta indicates that BlackRock Inc. is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of BlackRock Inc. is $527.5, with potential upside of 18.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 68.2%. 1.5% are BlackRock Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. had bullish trend while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Westwood Holdings Group Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.