Reviewing BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s results

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 437 5.37 N/A 26.51 16.77 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.70 N/A 0.74 13.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc. Pzena Investment Management Inc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Pzena Investment Management Inc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3%

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.47 beta. In other hand, Pzena Investment Management Inc has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BlackRock Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Pzena Investment Management Inc 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.67% and an $500.17 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.1% of BlackRock Inc. shares and 65.7% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12% Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21%

For the past year BlackRock Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Pzena Investment Management Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.