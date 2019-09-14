Reviewing BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 4.96 N/A 26.30 17.78 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.73% for BlackRock Inc. with consensus price target of $508.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. has stronger performance than Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.