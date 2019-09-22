Reviewing BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)’s results

Both BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 4.98 N/A 26.30 17.78 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.08 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BlackRock Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of BlackRock Inc. is $527.5, with potential upside of 18.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are BlackRock Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year BlackRock Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 on 8 of the 10 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.