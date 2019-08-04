Reviewing BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 445 5.02 N/A 26.30 17.78 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.92 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Golub Capital BDC Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Inc. has an average target price of $506, and a 12.89% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 41.94%. Insiders owned 1.5% of BlackRock Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. has stronger performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Golub Capital BDC Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.