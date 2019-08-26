Reviewing BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s results

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 447 4.54 N/A 26.30 17.78 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BlackRock Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Inc.’s upside potential is 25.34% at a $508.2 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. BlackRock Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. was more bullish than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.