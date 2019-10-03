Reviewing BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

We are comparing BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 428 2.33 151.70M 26.30 17.78 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 -8.56 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. FS KKR Capital Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than FS KKR Capital Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 35,427,370.39% 13.4% 2.5% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$527.5 is BlackRock Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 25.49%. FS KKR Capital Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 consensus price target and a 14.04% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, BlackRock Inc. is looking more favorable than FS KKR Capital Corp., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are BlackRock Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. was more bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats FS KKR Capital Corp. on 13 of the 12 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.