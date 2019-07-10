Reviewing BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 436 5.26 N/A 26.51 16.77 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

BlackRock Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Inc.’s upside potential is 5.18% at a $500.17 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 3.91%. About 1.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11%

For the past year BlackRock Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.