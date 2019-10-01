Reviewing BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 427 2.48 151.70M 26.30 17.78 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.27 34.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock Inc. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BlackRock Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock Inc. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 35,499,496.88% 13.4% 2.5% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Inc. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Inc.’s average price target is $527.5, while its potential upside is 18.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares and 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors BlackRock Inc. beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.