Reviewing BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 444 5.36 N/A 26.51 16.77 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 24.25 N/A 0.04 109.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited. ATIF Holdings Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. BlackRock Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of BlackRock Inc. is $506, with potential upside of 5.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.1% of BlackRock Inc. shares and 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares. 1.4% are BlackRock Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12% ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. has 13.12% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.