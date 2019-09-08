Reviewing BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s results

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 4.73 N/A 26.30 17.78 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of BlackRock Inc. is $508.2, with potential upside of 19.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 31.17%. 1.5% are BlackRock Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. was less bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BlackRock Inc. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.