Reviewing BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s results

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 4.98 N/A 26.30 17.78 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 20.85 N/A 0.18 29.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. BlackRock Inc. is presently more affordable than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Inc.’s upside potential is 18.81% at a $527.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. About 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. has stronger performance than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.