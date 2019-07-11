Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)’s results

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|5.13
|N/A
|0.14
|44.64
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.64
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|2
|0
|0
|1.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -6.05% for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation with average target price of $5.75.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.23% and 0%. About 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.82%
|-0.48%
|1.99%
|0.16%
|16.45%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.97%
|1.33%
|2.86%
|-4.75%
|10.28%
For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
