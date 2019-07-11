Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)’s results

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.13 N/A 0.14 44.64 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.64 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.05% for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation with average target price of $5.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.23% and 0%. About 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.