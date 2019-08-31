Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|4.43
|N/A
|0.14
|43.48
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 5.16% at a $5.5 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-0.17%
|-1.32%
|-1.64%
|-1.8%
|0.17%
|13.42%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
