Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.43 N/A 0.14 43.48 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 5.16% at a $5.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.