Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s results

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.28 N/A 0.14 43.48 The Blackstone Group Inc. 43 10.93 N/A 1.79 26.86

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Blackstone Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and The Blackstone Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The Blackstone Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51.75 consensus target price and a -1.99% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.23% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.