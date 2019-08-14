Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s results

Both BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.46 N/A 0.14 43.48 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.26 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is currently more expensive than StoneCastle Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is $5.5, with potential upside of 5.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.