Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE)’s results

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.00 N/A 0.14 44.64 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.24

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Safeguard Scientifics Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -8.03% and an $5.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.23% and 70.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -2.32% 2.71% 13.02% 36.49% -13.86% 31.9%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was less bullish than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.