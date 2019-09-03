Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.40 N/A 0.14 43.48 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund.