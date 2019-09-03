Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|4.40
|N/A
|0.14
|43.48
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$5.5 is BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.16%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-0.17%
|-1.32%
|-1.64%
|-1.8%
|0.17%
|13.42%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
