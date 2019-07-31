Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s results

Since BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.08 N/A 0.14 44.64 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.93 N/A 2.25 9.55

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Janus Henderson Group plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is $5.5, with potential downside of -9.54%. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Group plc’s potential upside is 6.18% and its average price target is $23.55. The data provided earlier shows that Janus Henderson Group plc appears more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.23% and 61.7%. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.69%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Janus Henderson Group plc

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.