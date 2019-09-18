Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s results

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.35 N/A 0.14 43.48 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.23 N/A 0.71 19.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.69%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.