Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s results

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 5 2.75 N/A 0.14 43.48 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.23% and 28.35% respectively. About 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was less bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.