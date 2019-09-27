Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s results

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|5
|2.75
|N/A
|0.14
|43.48
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.23% and 28.35% respectively. About 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-0.17%
|-1.32%
|-1.64%
|-1.8%
|0.17%
|13.42%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was less bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.