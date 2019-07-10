Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|5.09
|N/A
|0.14
|44.64
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|12
|14.69
|N/A
|0.33
|38.71
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is presently more expensive than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|2
|0
|0
|1.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus target price is $5.75, while its potential downside is -5.58%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.82%
|-0.48%
|1.99%
|0.16%
|16.45%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-0.08%
|0.48%
|4.05%
|10.45%
|-5.2%
|12.42%
For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
