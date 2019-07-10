Reviewing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.09 N/A 0.14 44.64 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 12 14.69 N/A 0.33 38.71

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is presently more expensive than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus target price is $5.75, while its potential downside is -5.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.