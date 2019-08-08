Reviewing BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15 2.78 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 highlights BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 22.70% and its consensus price target is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 69.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust was less bullish than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.