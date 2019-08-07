Reviewing BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 17.66% respectively. Insiders held 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
