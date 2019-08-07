Reviewing BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 17.66% respectively. Insiders held 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund