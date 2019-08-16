Reviewing BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s results

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.20 N/A 0.57 23.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.