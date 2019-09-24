Reviewing BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO)’s results

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.32 N/A 1.00 5.46

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 14.19% respectively. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.