Reviewing BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

We are contrasting BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 7 10773.38 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 0% respectively. About 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13% Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust had bullish trend while Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc.