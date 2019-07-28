Reviewing BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

We are contrasting BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|10773.38
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 0% respectively. About 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-2.05%
|-0.55%
|2.95%
|4.37%
|-1.84%
|9.13%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust had bullish trend while Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.