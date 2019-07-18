Reviewing BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s results

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 39.77% respectively. About 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13% Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund