Reviewing BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s results

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 39.77% respectively. About 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-2.05%
|-0.55%
|2.95%
|4.37%
|-1.84%
|9.13%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|-1.41%
|-2.06%
|-2.63%
|-13.16%
|-16.69%
|4.14%
For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
